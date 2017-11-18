Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ex-Burton policeman sent out to the British Virgin Islands to help residents recover from Hurricane Irma compared some of the devastation to the Hiroshima atomic blast at the end of the Second World War.

Chief Inspector Phil Fortun from Staffordshire Police flew out to the scene of the hurricane to help local officers and residents get back on their feet. He said "nothing could prepare him" for the devastation and challenges they found on their arrival.

Chief Inspector Fortun, who worked in Burton from 2008 to 2011, was part of a 54-strong contingent sent to the islands in the wake of Hurricane Irma to serve and protect the inhabitants of the British territory.

During September’s category 5 hurricane, seven people lost their lives on the British Virgin Islands while damage was extensive, with numerous buildings and roads totally destroyed on the island of Tortola.

Phil, who has recently returned from the four-week deployment, spoke candidly about the struggles the officers faced.

He said: "We went out there a couple of days before the 50 other officers. Initially the role was around the logistics such as understanding the lie of the land and working out some of the key issues around officer welfare such as what was the accommodation like and the provision of food and clean drinking water so officers could be fed and watered.

"I also needed to understand how that was going to operate for the duration so that we could get on with the task at hand and get out on the streets to make the difference we all wanted to make.

"My main responsibilities as a member of the command team was to be responsible for the operational deployment of the UK police officers and carrying out unglamorous but essential things such as risk assessments. These included firearms assessments and making key decisions about the threat level out there because it is very different to here.

"The carrying of machetes out there is commonplace, it is part of the culture and interestingly while we were out there in four weeks there were no reported knife crimes at all.

"It was up to me to gain an understanding and a different basis around decision making so I was thinking about what UK officers could expect to confront and how I could make it safe for them without constraining them from getting out there, rolling their sleeves up and making a difference."

Phil said he was not prepared for the scenes of devastation that greeted him and the team and likened it to photographs depicting the aftermath of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945.

He said: "I think whatever briefing you get nothing can quite prepare you for landing and that first drive in daylight to the place where we were staying. The scale of devastation just seeing it, I suppose the thing I would liken it to is photographs I have seen in books of the devastation post the atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

"Then you have got some real bizarre things like large yachts from the Marina tossed up in the hurricane, that have been thrown across the main road in various states of splinter so they are upside down in the road; that sort of thing was typical out there."

Despite the trauma and loss local police have recently been through, Phil said he was in awe of the officers who "worked themselves into the ground" to help their community.

He said: "The local police as with the rest of the population had suffered all the deprivations of Hurricane Irma and Maria and a lot of them had lost their homes, yet more than 80 per cent were still turning in for work as much as they could to perform their duties.

"They were worked into the ground. There was a real need for policing to restore order out there and to support people with the very basics in life around search and rescue and basic clear up to get infrastructure up and running again.

"They were worked off their feet and needed every bit of support we could give them just to do basic policing which included getting out there on the streets overnight and enforcing a curfew to prevent any looting.

"It was very basic compared to what we do here in the UK but absolutely essential."

However, Staffordshire Police faced a few challenges of their own.

Phil said: "The challenges for UK police ranged far and wide to be honest. It was a completely different environment for them to begin with, there were no running showers and the water sources were all contaminated so you had raw sewage running through the streams coming off the hills running across the main routes. We had to walk through those conditions every day so sanitation was a concern.

"There were also other challenges around food and water and the heat and humidity out there. The amount of liquid you have to get through each day came as a real shock to some of the people, particularly those from non-military backgrounds."

However one of the toughest challenges came in the form of the mosquitos.

Phil added: "The mosquitos were indestructible. They were immune to normal jungle formula sprays and they bite though clothing so that challenge was one we all suffered from.

"There were also challenges on the ground working with BVI colleagues, some of which were traumatised and suffering signs or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and low morale and the challenges they faced on a day to day basis getting their heads around the situations they were confronted with.

"The deployment to the BVI was tough, even dangerous at times, but being part of the British Police team that has supported the BVI Police and helped to rebuild homes, schools and lives has been a uniquely satisfying and humbling experience."

What causes hurricanes?

According to the team at National Geographic the simple answer to what causes hurricanes is warm ocean water plus the Earth’s eastward rotation.

Meteorologist Jeff Masters of the Weather Underground website said: "They are heat engines. They take heat from the oceans and convert it to the energy of their winds. They are taking thermal energy and making mechanical energy out of it."

The natural engine that is a hurricane is fuelled by warm, moist air. The storms move heat from the ocean surface high into Earth’s atmosphere. They can travel thousands of miles from the tropics toward the Earth’s poles.

According to the National Hurricane Centre, the average hurricane eye - the still centre where pressure is lowest and air temperature is highest - stretches 20 to 30 miles across, with some even growing as large as 120 miles wide.

The strongest storms, equivalent to Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, have sustained winds that exceed 155 miles an hour.