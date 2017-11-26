Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's no two ways about it - the festive season is expensive. We all know that Christmas Day in December 25 but it can still be a shock when they children hand over their Christmas wish list. Hope you were sitting down at the time,

So at this time of year a bit of extra cash will always come in handy and here is some expert advice for you to bag yourself more than £100 for free. All you have to do is change your bank account.

According to the Money Saving Expert banks will pay you to move to them, but if you want the money before December 25 you will have to act fast, reports the Liverpool Echo

The experts say changing back accounts but can take up to seen working days for the whole process to go through.

First you will need to find a new current account through a comparison service such as GoCompare or uSwitch.

However, before you take the plunge, make sure you read through all the requirements, such as your minimum monthly payments needed.

At the moment it is TSB that comes out on top, who are offering £130 upfront for you to switch to them before December 4. Then it is First Direct who are offering £125 if you make the change before December 11 and M&S Bank who are offering a £125 gift card.

Before you think about switching, make sure to look out for these Money Saving Expert 'Golden Rules';

Always meet the minimum monthly payments

You must use the banks official 'switching services' to get the perks

You will need to pass a credit check

You may need to move to paperless bills and statements, so you may want to check if this is something you don't want to do

