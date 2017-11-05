The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man travelling from Burton railway station to Derby has been fined more than £600 after failing to buy a £7.40 railway fare.

Corey Greene-McMahon, 22, deliberately avoided paying for his journey between the two stations on Thursday, April 22, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Greene-McMahon, of London Road, Derby, has now been prosecuted and convicted of the charge despite being absent from the court, as reported by the Derby Telegraph .

He will have to pay a total of £621.40, which includes the original £7.40 fare, along with a £440 fine from the magistrates, £130 prosecution costs and a Government-imposed victim surcharge of £44.

The cost of the fare was ordered to be paid to Cross Country Trains, who had been deprived of the original payment.

