With the winter season in full swing, temperatures are plummeting with lows of 3C expected in Burton by Thursday, December 7.

But, are there some conditions, either at work or in school, that are simply too cold to work in?

Our sister title, the Mirror has summarised what regulations say about the temperature in the workplace.

How cold is too cold for work?

Employers have a responsibility to make sure the thermometer is reasonable inside the workplace.

According to the workplace regulation, the management of health and safety at work regulation, of 1999: "Employers are obliged to assess risks to health and safety – act where necessary.

"For example, if the workplace drops below the minimum guideline or if it is felt the temperature is too high."

The temperature inside an office should fall no lower than 16 degrees, the associated approved code of practice states that employers should take action if the temperature falls below this.

This can be lowered to 13C in a workplace where strenuous activity is carried out, but there is not an upper limit when temperatures begin to rise in the summer months.

The workplace regulation of 1992 states: "During working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable."

So what exactly are your rights?

Employees should be afforded regular breaks and the chance to have a hot drink, according to guidelines.

In the advice given to handle the cold conditions, employers have been reminded it's their responsibility to provide additional heating should it get too cold.

Bosses should also do what they can to limit exposure and reduce draughts. Employers are also told to offer flexible working patterns or job rotations to help minimise the efforts of the cold.

What about rights for schoolchildren?

According to the education school premises regulations 1999, schools across the country also have a duty to keep pupils comfortable in extreme temperatures.

Regulations state that a school heating system must be capable of heating a classroom up to at least 18C.

This minimum temperature must be maintained at all times while the room is in use.

Areas of high activity such as a gym or large hall must be at a minimum of 15C whereas areas where there is a lower than normal level of physical activity because of sickness or physical disability including sick rooms and isolation rooms must have a minimum temperature of 21C.