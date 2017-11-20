Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The electric car revolution has arrived in Burton - with the town's first charging points fully operational at the Octagon Shopping Centre.

Two points have now been installed and are available for use at the precinct by drivers of battery-powered vehicles.

Electric vehicle owners will be able to charge their cars in the centre's car park for free for the first two hours in the allocated bays, which are located by the side of the shopping centre between Iceland and Shabby Nook.

It allows for up to two vehicles at a time to be charged and the Octagon standard car park tariff arrangements will apply throughout.

Until now local drivers of electric cars have had to head to PH Flexible Packaging Ltd in Gresley Business Park, Swadlincote, the Shell garage on the Toyota roundabout off the A50 or Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel in Maker Lane.

Peter Hardingham, Cushman and Wakefield general manager of the shopping centre, said: "The roll-out of these charging points is another demonstration of The Octagon's commitment to provide shoppers with an award-winning service combined with the technology of the future.

"We're excited to extend our already innovative advancements, from speaking with shoppers directly through automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) software, to now also being able to offer convenient transport technology that supports the environment and the consumer."

Bosses at the centre said electric cars offered an eco-friendlier solution to getting from A to B, without emitting dangerous gases as well as ensuring a reduction in fuel and running costs.

Earlier in the year the shopping centre was once again awarded a Park Mark for its "excellent service," as well as becoming one of the first shopping centres to be able to contact their shoppers through the integrated ANPR marketing system.

This allows the centre to communicate to visitors who have registered their mobile telephone contact details and vehicle registration numbers in advance with The Octagon to receive up to date offers and promotions.

Anyone wanting to find out more about The Octagon shopping centre can do so by visiting www.theoctagoncentre.co.uk