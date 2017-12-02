The video will start in 8 Cancel

Firefighting has now begun at the site of an ongoing fire in Hilton.

Fire bosses say ground conditions have improved and firefighters are now able to access the site and begin extinguishing the fire - more than a week after it started.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the inferno in Sutton Lane after several calls reporting a fire on Wednesday, November 22.

After a meeting with the Environmental Agency, fire chiefs decided to let the fire burn out on its own due to its close proximity to a nearby beauty spot.

It was feared the firefighting water would contaminate a nearby site of special scientific interest, which is home to wildlife.

But the fire continued to burn for more than a week as ground conditions were preventing firefighting equipment accessing the site.

Highways England have now issued advice to motorists as a result of lane closures which will be operating on the A50 while firefighting commences.

One lane in both directions of the A50 will be closed between Etwall and Burnt Heath. This closure is being implemented as a precaution whilst firefighting is ongoing.

Current weather conditions mean that the Hilton and Etwall areas may be affected by smoke from this fire and residents are asked to take particular notice of the advice and information issued by Public Health England and the Director of Public Health.

What are the risks?

People who are generally fit and well are unlikely to experience long-term health problems from temporary exposure to smoke from a fire. Symptoms may include coughing and wheezing, sore throat, feeling short of breath, runny nose or eyes, or chest pain.

In general, exposure to smoke is more likely to affect people who have existing breathing problems, lung or heart conditions (e.g. asthma, bronchitis, chronic pulmonary disease or heart disease).

It is advised individuals in the area Hilton and Etwall area, or in neighbouring areas where they have noticed that they are affected should:

Limit time spent outdoors where possible

Avoid exercise (eg run, cycle or walk) outdoors in the area

Keep windows and doors closed

Individuals with existing health problems should ensure they take their usual medications as prescribed and seek medical advice if they experience any worsening of their symptoms.

Thoroughly wash any fruit or vegetables which are grown outdoors in the area

If you think your health might have been affected please contact your GP or ring 111.