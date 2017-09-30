Plans to build a memorial in honour of heroes who died during the First World War from the Horninglow and Eton area, have been unveiled by the parish council.

Cyril Burton, 90, who has recently retired from the parish council, had proposed the idea of installing a memorial in Dover Court to honour those from who served during First World War from 1914 and 1918, withe council set to push ahead with the move.

At the latest meeting of the parish council Mr Burton drew a sketch of what he thought the memorial should look like. It included a series of steps with a cross displaying all the names of the First World War veterans from Horninglow.

Mr Burton fought in the Second World War and previously visited de Ferrers Academy in his uniform to speak with pupils about his experiences.

The idea for the memorial came about after councillors had discussed plans to install bollards in Dover Court, off Horninglow Road North to stop "inappropriate use of the land."

Parish council chairman Clive Keen said: "We thought if we were going to put something on there, a memorial for people that died in the war would be nice for the people living in Horninglow. Aesthetically, a memorial would look better than a bollard.

"We wanted to stop inappropriate use of the land and we think a nice thing to do is put a memorial there because there are no memorials that I am aware of in Horninglow, and we thought some of the Scouts would want to use it for some of their parade."

It was also hoped that installing bollards would prevent travellers from pitching on the greenery. But this ides was ditched when the war memorial was discussed.

Horninglow and Eton Parish Council is now gathering quotes on the potential cost of the memorial before they can continue with any plans.

Councillors hope to have firmer details on the memorial plan in time for the next monthly meeting in October.

