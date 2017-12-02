Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you think you've tried everything and yet your electricity bill still causes you to despair? Sometimes you do not have to change a lot in your routine, just take care of some small habits to get some impressive results!

Here are some top tips for cutting your electricity bills:

1. Replace the bulbs!

Replace incandescent bulbs with fluorescents. If you usually have lights on at home for more than five hours a day, you will recover the investment in less than six months. Fluorescent lamps can be more expensive, but they consume up to 80 per cent less energy, because they produce less heat and the electricity consumed is in greater quantity for lighting.

2. End the 'standby' mode!

Did you know that the television, the computer and the power box are in standby mode whenever you "turn them off"? If you are seeing the little tiny red light, then electricity is still being consumed. If you usually leave your phone charger plugged on the wall, be aware that you are also continuously spending electricity, even if you are not charging the phone any more.

Unplug all equipments such as this that you lying around at home, and you will see that it will reduce your electricity bill by several pounds.

3. Avoid washing the dishes without completely filling up the washing machine.

If you wash the dishes with only a few plates inside the dish washer, you are wasting your money away. Therefore, avoid washing the dishes without filling up the dish washer to its entire capacity. If possible, also avoid the drying cycle. Approximately 90 per cent of the dish washer's electricity consumption is used for the heating phases (washing and drying). After washing, the dishes are so hot that it will suffice to open the door of the washer and everything will dry within a few minutes!

4. Bet on double glazing and PVC window frames.

Make sure that all your windows and doors are properly insulated throughout your house. If you find that there are poorly insulated locations, or if you were already thinking about remodeling your windows, know that up to 30 per cent of the heat or cold can come in and out your house through the windows! If they are not properly insulated, that is. And you will end up spending more energy to cool or refresh your house than necessary. So consider fixing them or remodelling. It will be an investment, but it will be worth it in the long term.

5. Adjust your heating.

During winter, about 25 per cent of the price of your electricity bill will be spent on heating your home (with heaters and the such). Learn how to moderate this expense by keeping the house at a comfortable temperature without having to heat it more than necessary. If you keep the temperature inside the house at 20°C, instead of 22°C, for example, you will be very comfortable and you will be saving a ton in your monthly consumption!

After giving all this a try, if you still believe that you pay a lot on your electricity bill, it is worth asking for help and advice of an electrician or expert technician who will analyse your home and indicate the potential causes for your high electricity consumption. And, of course, they will also advise you on the best options available for your specific case.