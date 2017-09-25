A flash mob is set to kick off in Burton town centre – and anyone who fancies busting some moves is welcome to join in.

The event, which will take place at 10.30am on Saturday, September 30 outside Birds Express, in Station Street, will give people the chance to find out more about Claire's BhangraBlaze. These are a series of weekly dance classes where members participate in an aerobic type of exercise to Bollywood music.

Claire Currie, fitness instructor and owner of Claire's BhangraBlaze, said the popular classes are "completely different" to any other fitness exercise.

She said "Most of the routines are straight out of films. I send members a link to the film and they can see what the actors do. It's not just throwing yourself to music, it really works on getting fit and losing weight."

The 46-year-old, from Ashby, gave up being a lorry driver after 13 years to pursue her dreams of becoming a fitness instructor.

Claire's BhangraBlaze, which has been operating since April, operates four classes week in Burton and Moira.

Ms Currie said she organised the group's first ever flash mob to show others what the classes are really about, as opposed to seeing it online or on a poster.

She said: "I get so many messages saying 'I'm too unfit' or 'I'm too heavy', the classes are for literally anyone, I can tailor it to whatever level of fitness or age you are. You don't have to throw yourself around, my oldest member is 68 and some of my other members have illnesses.

"We have fun as well. It's a social and fun hour and people get to know each other and have a good laugh. I don't run it like a boot camp, we have fun and it's an hour away from home to get away from it all."

For more information contact Claire Currie on 07963 995830.

