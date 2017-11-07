Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton village is blooming with pride after celebrating five successes in a Royal Horticultural Society floral competition.

Winshill's roll-call of honour illuminated the Society’s Heart of England in Bloom this year which saw them battle it out for glory against rivals from Halesowen, Biddulph and Wednesfield.

The presentations, which were held at Warwick Castle, saw Winshill Parish Council walk away with a gold award for the fourth year running in the Urban Category, while Tower View school also achieved gold for their entry into the schools' category in only their second year of participation.

The Open Spaces category provided a Silver Gilt award for the Parish Council’s entry of the Mill Hill Lane Park. It was the first time the park had been entered and the judges were particularly impressed with the work done in the Coltman VC Peace Wood. They stated in their report they were looking forward to seeing the proposed Memorial Garden which is due to be completed next year in time for the final commemoration of the First World War.

In the "It’s Your Neighbourhood" category, Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre achieved the highest standard of Outstanding for the second year running; the highlight of the ceremony was the judges' presentation to the residents of Little Empire Road with a special discretionary award for turning their road from "Grey to Green."

They were given a certificate and an engraved glass trophy and the judges' citation read: "This street used to be a rat run for cars until it was blocked up a couple of years ago. Since then, the residents have worked wonders to transform this barren street and bland grass areas at either end into a riot of glorious colour with baskets, troughs, borders and beds. In a short space of time, the results are fantastic. Well done!"

Winshill Parish Council says it is delighted with this year’s results and wishes to thank all those who helped to make the awards possible. They would like to invite anyone wanting to be part of the future success of Winshill to join the volunteer group, Winshill Bloomers, by contacting Kim Smith at the Neighbourhood Resource Centre.

