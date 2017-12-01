Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FOOTBALL fans are being asked to bring a tin or two to the next Brewers' home game, against Preston, in support of the Burton Mail's Feed Our Families appeal.

Burton Albion are joining the festive charity effort and encouraging fans, both home and away, to give generously to the cause.

The Burton Mail's campaign, which is now in its fourth year, has held a match collection in previous years, which have proved to be a great success.

Now generous fans of the great game have got the chance to do their bit once again to help those who are less fortunate this Christmas.

Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson, said: "We are delighted that Burton Albion will again be supporting the Burton Mail’s Feed our Families campaign. Our fans are always incredibly generous and I hope that they can bring donations to the Preston game.

"We know what a big impact this campaign has and, as a community-focused club, we are fully behind the Mail’s efforts to provide a much-needed helping hand at Christmas."

Burton Mail editor Emma Turton said: "Last year we saw such a fantastic response for Feed Our Families from the generous fans at Burton Albion and we're hoping we can match that – or even beat it – this year.

"Burton Albion and its charity arm, Burton Albion Community Trust, is at the heart of our community; here at the Mail we are so grateful for their support for the Feed Our Families campaign and we know the club's fans will do their bit again to help those families who might be struggling this Christmas."

Previous tin collections were held for Feed Our Families at the Brewers home fixtures against Hartlepool in 2014, Colchester in 2015 and Huddersfield Town last year.

The appeal, which aims to feed the hungry in Burton and South Derbyshire during the festive period, will this year be distributed between four vital causes which work tirelessly to support those in society who need a helping hand.

Those that will benefit are Burton YMCA and South Derbyshire Council for Voluntary Services (CVS), as well as Burton’s Salvation Army and The Eaton Foundation, which is also based in the town.

Last year was the most successful campaign ever, with a record 15,000 food items feeding around 1,000 families over Christmas, thanks to Burton Mail readers.

This year it is more important than ever as food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire are being used more than ever before.

People who want to donate to Feed Our Families can take items along to the new community trust building which is adjacent to the 3G pitch, before kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, December 9.

Volunteers will be on hand to direct people and help them.

How can you donate to Feed Our Families?

For many people Christmas is a happy time, but for some it can be anything but.

A few pounds could be the difference between a family in need eating or going hungry. Just 50p could buy a tin of soup, and help keep a child warm. So where can you donate?

We are appealing for people to pop one extra tin in their weekly shop and donate that. Of course, if you can afford more that would be brilliant.

There will be drop-off points at Burton in Sainsbury's, in Union Street, and Sainsbury's, in Civic Way, Swadlincote, with many more businesses soon expected to get involved.

If you are a pupil at a local school, check if there is a donation point there and if not, ask your teachers to get your school involved.

Punch Taverns is backing the campaign, as are schools including Granville Academy and Paulet High School.

We want you, our generous readers, to also donate, whether that be setting up a collection point at your youth club or in the pub. If you want to get involved, please contact reporter Rhea Turner on 01283 245047 or email rhea.turner@burtonmail.co.uk

And over the next few weeks we will bringing you stories of everyone who donates.

"After the incredible success of last year's Feed Our Families appeal it was a no-brainer that the Burton Mail would launch and run it again for 2017.

"We know finances are still tight for a lot of our readers, so we are not asking people for money or to dig too deep for the appeal: instead we are asking our readers to buy an extra tin or packet of food when they do their weekly shopping and drop it in to one of the collection points.

"We want to make sure the food banks in Burton and South Derbyshire have plenty of produce this Christmas, ready to be handed out to the people in our community who really need it this festive season.

"The response last year was phenomenal, the charities which shared the donations were overwhelmed with the generosity of our readers: we hope to match or beat last year when more than 15,000 items were donated.

"Already we have several schools, supermarkets and major employers in Burton and South Derbyshire on board.

"They have offered to set up donation boxes or run a donation day to boost the campaign.

"It really is fantastic to see, yet no surprise."

"I want to thank, in advance, every single reader who donates to make sure the most needy in our communities have food in their cupboards this Christmas."

What can I donate to Feed Our Families?

For those of you who have made the generous decision to give something to the needy this Christmas, you may be a bit unsure of just what the food banks are after to get the most out of the foods. Therefore we have produced a list of non-perishable items that will be gratefully received.

Items which you can donate: