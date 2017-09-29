Former football star and Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was back in town this week trying to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Irma.

The former Chelsea and Leeds striker was joined by his wife, Natalie, one of his daughters and his in-laws, who come from the Caribbean and were heartbroken to see the damage done by the hurricane, which 102 people and caused massive damage.

He was at Burton South Derbyshire College in Lichfield Street to take part in a fund-raising 'power hour' along with students to raise money for the victims. Jimmy who was manager at the Brewers for 13 months, is still patron at the college.

He was the coach at the Brewers for 13 months, leaving in December 2015 to take over the top job at Championship side Queen's Park Rangers. During the power hour Jimmy and the students took part in a series of activities to raise money for the cause.

The event was organised by the college's student council to support their patron in his fund-raising mission to help the victims of Hurricane Irma, a cause very close to his heart as members of his family still live on Anguilla, one of the worst affected Caribbean islands.

Jimmy said: "It is fantastic to see students at Burton and South Derbyshire College offering their support to the victims of Hurricane Irma. For the people of the Islands, there are many difficult and challenging months, possibly even years, ahead trying to rebuild their communities.

"One island worst affected by this tragic event, Anguilla, I hold very close to my heart as it is the home of my children's grandparents. To see such a beautiful, vibrant island, home to some of the warmest and most amazing people I have ever met suffering breaks my heart.

"I feel it is my obligation to do something; to help those affected get some sort of normality back into their lives. It's going to be a long way but if we can help one or two per cent, we will be delighted."

The fund-raising power hour saw students and staff taking part in a range of fun party games and challenges, including a pie-face challenge, arm westling and a cracker eating contest.

Senior managers at the college, including principal Dawn Ward, also came down to get involved in the fund-raising; some were even game enough to consent to being covered with cream while playing 'pie face'.

Emily Vinall, from the college said: "Our student council is always looking to host and take part in fund-raising and volunteering activities, offering support to both worthwhile causes in the local community and across the world.

"There was the chance for students and staff to rally together to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Irma, as well as to offer support to our well-respected patron and internationally renowned footballer, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink."

Meanwhile, youngster Lily French, whose mum works at the college, had her long hair cut to raise money for Hurricane Irma victims and the Little Princess Trust.

The staff and children from the college nursery attended the fund-raiser by holding their own bake sale, and there will also be several donate-to-play games hosted by staff and students, including face painting, lucky dips and apple bobbing.

Dawn Ward, principal of the college said: "Students and staff at the college are proud to be playing our part in raising funds for those affected by Hurricane Irma. We are passionate about supporting those who are suffering to rebuild their lives and communities.

"As a patron on sport, health and fitness, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is one of a series of patrons at Burton and South Derbyshire College who play an important role as motivators, role models and industry representatives. We are delighted to have the opportunity to give something back and support Jimmy in his fund-raising goals."

Earlier this month, Jimmy started on his new job as manager of Northampton Town. The team is currently in League One - the same league the Brewers were in when he managed the team in 2014-15.

The star has also set up a You Caring page in hopes of raising even more money to support families caught up in the hurricane.

