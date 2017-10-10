He was once wandering the streets a down and out and homeless man in Burton, but Dave has managed to turn his life around and is set to fly to China to teach. Now he wants to show how grateful he is to those in the town who have helped him get back on his feet.

The 55-year-old, who wants to remain anonymous except for his first name, contacted the Burton Mail in a bid to let those who put a roof over his head in the town know just how far he has come.

While not originally from Burton, Dave has passed through the town several times. Back in 2015, he was 53 years old, single, self-employed, and struggling.

He said: "I had been struggling for several years, had already lost my car and credit cards and was about to lose my home. So, feeling lost, I withdrew all the money I had in the bank, closed the front door for the last time and jumped on a train to Blackpool.

Dave admitted he spent about a week there drinking far too much until he ran out of money and spent another week just living on the streets.

However, with advice from the Salvation Army he visited the local council who paid for a train ticket back home to Cannock.

Dave, who is originally from Birmingham, said: "I didn't go home, and I honestly don't know how, somehow, I ended up in Uttoxeter on a Saturday morning in mid-May 2015.

"This is where my story begins. I was walking along Market Street, obviously looking a little bewildered and dishevelled, when a woman started talking to me and took me into a welfare shop called Art and Soul.

"She got me some food, phoned the YMCA to make arrangements and gave me the bus fare to get to Burton. I turned up at YMCA Reconnect, in James Street, in the afternoon, filled out some forms and was accepted there."

For the first three weeks, Dave lived on the streets of Burton before a room became available. However, he did have access to the charity’s resources during the day and spent the nights by the back entrance to The Octagon shopping centre which he said was warm and dry.

He said: "In fact, the owner of the taxi company based there saw me one morning and gave me some money which he would not have back when I started receiving benefits a few weeks later."

Through the YMCA and other residents he started using the soup kitchens in the town each weekday. Tuesdays was at St Mary and St Modwen's church, in Guild Street, Thursdays was at the 7th Day Adventists-organised session operated from a baptist church in Derby Street, and Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays was at the one operated by the Salvation Army, in Rangemore Street.



He said: "Here, not only did you get food but also access to clothes, toiletries and advice and assistance. I met some great people here who I am still in contact with now even though I virtually stopped attending in the September.

"This was because I had become a volunteer at Age UK, Burton, and worked there every day. My roles included administration, escorting, and mostly serving the meals. This was great fun and I enjoyed it enormously – Age UK even nominated me as volunteer of the year for the 2016 local awards.

"In January 2016 Peter, a mediator at YMCA, was giving talks at local colleges on 'Giving back to the community'. He asked if I would accompany him and contribute my experience at Age UK which I did on a several occasions."

Dave's success didn't end there and following a meeting with his advisor at the JobCentre and knowing he enjoyed his roles at Age UK, he was asked if he had considered a career working with and helping people.

He said: "We looked at various courses and knowing that I enjoyed the English language and noting the large, mostly, eastern European community in Burton I decided to take this route."

It would take a while to secure his place but after a couple of months, Dave managed to buy a £400 Advanced TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) course from online discount website Wowcher for £24 – which was covered by his benefits.

Since then, Dave has strived for success. He passed the course and now, on a voluntary basis, assists several people to learn English. Currently he sees several Thai Buddhist Monks, in Lichfield.

In late August, this year, he posted his details online, and was contacted immediately and within a week was on a video Skype interview to China.

His TEFL was important, but because he also had an MBA, CIMA and CIM qualifications, he was accepted that day and, because of the time difference, the next morning he received the contract to teach business in Schenzhen, China. Dave is now awaiting his Visa, and hopes to fly out later this month.

He said: "This is a wonderful opportunity for me and in no small way thanks to a number of great people I met in Burton who helped a homeless man move on in life."

