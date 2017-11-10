Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men arrested in Burton after a suspected large-scale cannabis factory was found in the basement of a building are due to answer police bail next week.

They are expected to answer bail on Friday, November 17, to determine whether they will be charged in connection with the alleged drug factory. It comes 10 months after the raid.

Officers were called to the Borough Road area of the town just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 25, following a report from a member of the public concerned about possible suspicious activity at a property.

Men were allegedly seen loading a trailer at the back of the property with suspected cannabis plants, police have said.

Officers found a substantial amount of what was thought to be cannabis plants at the property. It is estimated there were between 800 and 1,000 plants, which will now be destroyed, a police spokesman said.

Initially, three men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply and cultivation of cannabis. They are aged 29 and 35, from Derbyshire, and 31, from Staffordshire. The men were released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk