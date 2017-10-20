A 37-year-old man has been jailed after making £4,000 worth of transactions with stolen credit cards.

Vincent Wills appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit several fraud charges.

He admitted stealing a credit card from an address in Coronation Avenue, Derby, on August 7, and then committing fraud by false representation by making contactless transactions with the stolen card to make a gain, of £99.37 for himself between August 6 and 9.

He also admitted stealing 200 Euros, a Blackberry mobile phone and two gold ladies' watches worth £4,200 from a home in Church Gresley, between July 23 and August 1. He also admitted committing fraud by false representation by using a stolen card to make ATM withdrawals in Swadlincote on July 30.

He admitted breaching a licence requirement on July 20.

Wills, of no fixed address, has been jailed for a total of 52 weeks due to the nature of the offences, that it was a breach of trust, it was a high value and his record for previously dishonesty offences. He was also ordered to pay £4,299.37 compensation