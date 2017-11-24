Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents fearing for their homes and goods if winter floods hit have been handed a £15,750 boost - in the shape of 70 free barriers.

South Derbyshire District Council are offering the 70 flood protection barriers to households and businesses, which are each worth £225.

The adaptable barriers are able to simply clip onto a flat outside service of a door frame, with two different types of barrier designed to be fitted to either a plastic or wooden door frame.

The barriers, called 'Floodshield', are around 22 inches high, and 30 inches wide.

Councillor Peter Watson, chairman of environment of environmental and development services at the district council has encouraged anyone who believes their property is at risk of flooding to get in touch about the free barriers.

He said: "The impact of flooding can be extremely distressing to those who are affected. Preventative measures such as these barriers can protect property and possessions and offer peace of mind.

"We would encourage anyone who thinks they may benefit to make the most of this fantastic free offer."

Anne Heathcote, the chairman of Barrow upon Trent Parish Council, said the barriers would offer some peace of mind to people whose houses are at risk of flooding.

She said: "The barriers give us peace of mind that the cottages at the centre of the village, which are vulnerable to flooding, have a simple and practical way of preventing the water from coming into their homes on the rare occasions that flooding occurs."

The barriers are being given away on a first come first served basis, with limited stock available.

Anybody interested in applying for the free barriers can do so by calling 01283 595950 or by emailing tim.summers@south-derbys.gov.uk .

The day Burton town centre almost flooded

Floods caused devastation to some streets in Burton and surrounding villages back in November 2000. It rained for days and as the puddles got bigger, so did the levels of the River Trent, which eventually burst its banks and the entire Washlands was under water.

The town's new £1 million flood defences at the time did their job and stopped the town centre flooding, despite fears they would be breached.

During the drama the Ferry Bridge was also closed as the river was almost lapping onto the viaduct. The ornamental swan in Stapenhill Gardens looked as if it was swimming in a river.

Traffic was brought to a halt and anyone who lived close to the town put on their walking shoes to make sure they got home safely.