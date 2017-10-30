Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man with a 12 foot Christmas tree which is threatening to take over his entire garden is hoping to give it away free of charge.

Ian Jarvis bought the tree from the former Safeway, in Burton, many years ago and planted it in his garden at his home in Anglesey Road, where he has watched it thrive and grow.

But it has now grown so big that it is taking over his garden and he has decided to give it away to a charity, church or even to an individual householder.

He has been advertising the tree to charities and churches as well as on social media but so far no-one has claimed the festive beauty.

Mr Jarvis said: "I bought it at Christmas many years ago now and it just keeps growing and growing so I want to get rid of it now. It would be a great gift for someone or look great at a charity or church but it is first come, first served.

"All anyone needs is a chainsaw and a trailer and they can come and take it away - that's it. It will go to whoever wants it. It is growing rapidly but it is a beautiful tree and in good condition. It is a lovely shape. It is overtaking the garden so it is time to let it go and give it away."

Anyone interested in claiming the free festive tree can call Mr Jarvis on 07951 088344.