Freemasons from across Derbyshire will be taking advantage of a test to check for prostate cancer as the next stage of a successful project to take screening for the disease into the community gets under way.

Inspire Health - Fighting Prostate Cancer has gone from strength to strength since being launched by Jyoti Shah, a consultant urological surgeon for Burton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, based at Queen's Hospital in the town. The campaign aims to get more men to get their prostate checked for signs of the male cancer.

The idea is to go out into the community, to places that men already feel comfortable, so they are more likely to take part in screening. So far this has been carried out at the Pirelli Stadium, with Burton Albion Football Club chairman Ben Robinson a big supporter of the project, and Burton Caribbean Association in a bid to encourage more African-Caribbean to get tested.

This time the screenings sessions will be heading around the Freemasonry Lodges in Derbyshire, with one stop organised at the Pirelli Stadium provided by Mr Robinson, to test men who are Freemasons. There will be two days of screening in November, two in December, two in January and one date in February.

In Derbyshire alone there are nearly 2,850 Freemasons with 300 already signed up for the screening. The team has have spaces to screen around 350 and they are expected to fill up fast.

Michael Hitchcock, the Freemansons' Derbyshire provincial grand charity steward, said as soon as he opened up the suggestion he was inundated with people wanting to take part.

He said: "I think it's fabulous that the Burton hospital team are so keen to raise awareness of prostate cancer and we are extremely pleased to be working with them and to be able to make this donation in order to support their on going work within our communities.

"We are constantly making charitable donations within our local communities and providing skills and time to further enhance our charitable work.

"We shall be donating some money to the Fighting Prostate Cancer campaign to support the ongoing work they do in the community against this very common male cancer."

Miss Shah said: "It is fantastic. The project is growing and it is a really positive message going out to the community. We hope to continue to build on this.

"It has already been a phenomenal success in the take up of appointments with the Freemasons, so quickly as well. We can build on that and there is still lots more to do."

More information on Inspire Health - Fighting Prostate Cancer is available here.

What are the Freemasons?

Freemasonry is one of the world's oldest and largest non-religious, non-political, fraternal and charitable organisations.

Its roots lie in the traditions and ceremonies of the medieval stonemasons who built cathedrals and castles and some of the rituals are still celebrated by the group today.

The values behind Freemasonry is about making good men better with individuals aiming to shape their lives around five core principles, says the organisation. Here's what it says Freemasons stand for:

Integrity: To say what they mean and keep promises.

Kindness: Although families come first, the organisation believes in playing a key role in communities and give time and money to charitable ventures.

Honesty: Freemasons pride themselves on openness, about what being a Freemason means for them.

Fairness: To treat everyone as equal – to listen to others, explore any differences and look for common ground.

Tolerance: Respect the opinions of others and behave with understanding towards them.

Freemasonry means different things to each individual – making new friends, contributing to society, celebrating a long tradition, experiencing personal growth, taking up a hobby and having fun.

The headquarters of Freemasonry within Derbyshire is based at Littleover but they have 75 Freemason Lodges spread all over the Province. Last year alone the national charity donated £33 million to national and local charities as well as natural disasters.

About prostate cancer

Only men have a prostate gland. The prostate is usually the size and shape of a walnut and grows bigger as you get older. It sits underneath the bladder and surrounds the urethra – the tube men urinate (pee) and ejaculate through.

Its main job is to help make semen – the fluid that carries sperm.

The most common prostate problems are an enlarged prostate, prostatitis and prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer can develop when cells in the prostate start to grow in an uncontrolled way. Prostate cancer often grows slowly to start with and may never cause any problems. But some men have prostate cancer that is more likely to spread.

This needs treatment to stop it spreading outside the prostate.

Signs and symptoms

Prostate cancer that’s contained inside the prostate (called localised prostate cancer or early prostate cancer) doesn’t usually cause any symptoms. But some men might have some urinary problems. These can be mild and happen over many years and may be a sign of a benign prostate problem, rather than prostate cancer.

Changes to look out for include:

*Needing to urinate more often than usual, including at night – for example if you often need to go again after two hours

*Difficulty starting to urinate

*Straining or taking a long time to finish urinating

*A weak flow when you urinate

*A feeling that you’re not emptying your bladder fully

*Needing to rush to the toilet – sometimes leaking before you get there

*Dribbling urine after you finish.