The friends and family of a much-loved Winshill man have raised more than £5,000 for the Staffordshire hospice which cared for him during his final days.

Steve Barton, 52, died in January this year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of tongue and mouth cancer. He learnt of the disease in September 2016, just four months before his death.

Steve's family said St Giles Hospice near Lichfield had cared for the popular car-boot salesman up until his dying day, and they felt they owed the centre for helping him pass away in a dignified manner.

To raise funds for the care centre, family and friends of Mr Barton held cake sales, Easter hamper raffles and head shaves in a bid to give back to the hospice. Following their success, they decided to hold a family fun day to boost funds in honour of their late loved one.

The event, held in August, turned out to be a huge success. More than 150 people enjoyed the variety of fun activities the day had to offer, including name the teddy bear, bingo, penalty shootouts, prizes, a bouncy castle, live entertainment and a barbecue.

The original target of £500 was smashed as a staggering £5,399.01 was eventually presented to St Giles Hospice on Wednesday, October 11.

Jackie Barton, Steve's sister, described the fund-raising as an amazing triumph. She said: "To be honest, if we raised my estimation of £1,000, I would have been happy.

"The generosity of family and friends has been amazing, and even that of strangers who then became friends and people from Steve's past.

"It's just been overwhelming really, we're just proud to be able to give something back to them."

Due to the charitable work of family and friends, St Giles Hospice agreed to have Steve's name placed on a golden leaf on their memorial tree in Lichfield.

Jackie said: "It is sad, but mum is so proud for all this fund-raising we've done for the hospice."

In honour of Steve's memory, his family say they will continue to raise funds for St Giles Hospice in the future.