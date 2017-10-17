Ghosts and ghouls of the big screen are set to invade Burton Market Hall - as the venue is turned into a cinema for the first time in its history.

In the run up to Halloween, the historic market hall which underwent a £1.6 million revamp in 2013, will be showing for one night only ghostly classics such as Ghostbusters followed by zombie favourite Shaun of the Dead.

A giant cinema screen will be rolled into place before film fans cosy up on their own blankets and pillows for an evening of entertainment.

Fright Night will take place on October 27, with Ghostbuster premiering at 5.30pm, followed by Shaun of the Dead at 9pm.

Ghostbusters (1984) tells the tale of three former parapsychology professors, Dan Ackroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis, who set up shop as a unique ghost removal service and soon find themselves at the mercy of a resurgence of spectral activity leading to a host of the undead unleashing themselves upon New York.

For the older viewers Shaun of the Dead (2004) sees Simon Pegg forced to join Nick Frost as they prepare to do battle with an entire community of flesh eating zombies.

It marks the first time that the market hall has been turned into a cinema – a promise made by East Staffordshire Borough Council which temporarily closed the venue to make way for the revamp due to dwindling footfall.

The refurbishment saw the introduction of cafes, hot food takeaways, business and leisure, as well as the traditional shops and stalls.

In the four years since, events held at the market hall have ensured footfall is increasing and businesses continue to flourish.

Ghostbusters is rated PG, while Shaun of the Dead is 15 rated.

There will be a range of drinks, popcorn and snacks to purchase on the night.

Tickets costs £5.50, or £15 for a family of four to see Ghostbusters. No family rates apply for Shaun of the Dead.

Tickets and further information is available by visiting https://www.gigantic.com/venue/burton-upon-trent/burton-market-hall