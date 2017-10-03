The funeral of former voluntary worker Francis 'Frank' Lovelock, who was found dead from head injuries at his Stretton home in July, is due to take place today, Tuesday October 3.

His family has released details of the upcoming service as police continue to work to establish the circumstances of his death, which devastated the local community.

Tributes poured in for the 63-year-old who was a much loved dad and grandfather when news of his death was released back in July.

A volunteer at the YMCA, Frank was remembered fondly by colleagues who were left "shocked and saddened" by his sudden death.

A spokesman for the charity told the Burton Mail: "We were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of Frank's death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time.

"Frank worked as a retail assistant and handyman at our Burton charity shop for a few months during 2016. He also helped at our foodbank, sorting and packing emergency food. He was a kind and generous man, always supportive of our volunteers, staff and customers. Frank will be deeply missed."

Frank was found dead at a house in Main Street at 8.15pm on Saturday, July 29, leaving neighbours devastated..

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of his death was the result of a 'blunt' head injury.

A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the death was later released by police, who told the Burton Mail that investigations were continuing.

Officers are carrying out a detailed probe into the circumstances and want to hear from anyone with any information.

They are particularly interested in speaking to witnesses to a disturbance which happened five days earlier in Stretton on Tuesday, July 25, at The Green during that evening. They are investigating whether this is linked.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Inquiries are still continuing to establish the circumstances of the events leading to the death of Francis Lovelock."

Frank's funeral is due to be held at the Main Chapel of Markeaton Crematorium, beginning at 1.20pm. Mourners are invited to join the family at the Beech Hotel, in Derby Road, Burton afterwards.

Anyone who can help the police with their inquiries is asked to call the force on 101, quoting incident number 771 of July 29. Alternatively they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

