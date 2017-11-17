Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A giant Christmas tree has finally found a home for the festive season after taking over the garden of a Burton man.

Ian Jarvis is giving the 12 foot Christmas tree to St Mary's and St George's Church, in Church Gresley, for free after it threatened to take over his entire garden.

He bought the tree from the former Safeway, in Burton, many years ago and planted it in his garden at his home in Anglesey Road, where he has watched it thrive and grow since.

But it has now grown so big that it is taking over his garden so he decided to give it away to a charity, church or even to an individual householder.

(Image: Ian Jarvis)

This is when representatives from St Mary's and St George's Church stepped forward to claim it.

They are collecting it at the end of November with the intention of having it installed by first Sunday in December.

Mr Jarvis said: "I bought it at Christmas many years ago now and it just keeps growing and growing so I want to get rid of it.

"I am really pleased and the vicar is over the moon as it has saved them some money. It is a very dense tree so they will be able to put it to good use.

"It is growing rapidly but it is a beautiful tree and in good condition. It is a lovely shape. It is overtaking the garden so it is time to let it go and give it away."