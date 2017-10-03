People are being encouraged to join the digital world and get online for the first time at their local library.

National Get Online Week, which started on Monday, October 2, and this year's campaign is urging people to use the internet to do just one thing they would normally do in a shop or bank, in a doctor's or chemist, or even over the phone.

The campaign is being Backed by Staffordshire County Council's library service which will have staff and volunteers on hand to help people during the week.

Advice on the services and activities available in local libraries such as those in Burton, Barton and Uttoxeter and support with getting online will all be available.

Gill Heath, libraries chief at Staffordshire County Council said: "Almost everyone has heard about some of the ways the internet can help you save money, save time, and make life easier and more fun. But if you're not confident using a computer, tablet or smartphone, or you've heard about some of the dangers of being online, it can be difficult to take that next step.

"But getting the most out of the internet doesn't have to be scary. We think that doing just one thing online is all you need to do to get started, and we’re running events to help people do just that!"

Doug Bickley is a Staffordshire Library 'IT buddy and volunteer' who will be involved in the get online week.

He said: "I started volunteering in early 2016 when I retired. Being an IT Buddy and volunteering at the library is very easy, the environment is friendly and there's always something going on.

"By profession I'm a chartered accountant but I've always had a keen interest in technology – so using some of my skills to help others keeps my brain active and I hope that I make at least a small contribution to the community.

"During the Get Online week, I'll be helping to promote the #TryOneThing theme assisting the staff in giving taster sessions for eServices such as eBooks and eMagazines and drop in sessions for smartphones and tablets.

"I will also be running an ancestry session, which is free at the library and a great resource. I run the Perton Library Astronomy Group and will be demonstrating websites and showing people how to photograph a galaxy. It should be a busy week!"

For further details on Staffordshire's libraries visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/libraries . For further details on Get Online Week visit: here

Top tips to stay safe online:

Don't post any personal information online – like your address, email address or mobile number. Think carefully before posting pictures or videos of yourself. Once you've put a picture of yourself online most people can see it and may be able to download it, it's not just yours any more. Keep your privacy settings as high as possible Never give out your passwords Don't befriend people you don't know Don't meet up with people you've met online. Remember that not everyone online is who they say they are Think carefully about what you say before you post something online Respect other people's views If you see something online that makes you feel uncomfortable, unsafe or worried, leave the website and turn off your computer

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk