Two good Samaritans gave chase after a mugger allegedly snatched cash from pensioner's hand as she used a cash machine in Swadlincote.

The 66-year-old woman was withdrawing money from an ATM machine in High Street, in the town, when the incident took place.

Officers from Derbyshire Police were called after the OAP reported that she was using the cash machine when a man approached her from behind and snatched the money as she took from the ATM. He then fled on foot.

The incident is said to have happened at 11am on Friday, September 22, said a spokesman for Derbyshire police.

The woman called out for help as the money was taken from her hand and two passing members of the public stepped in and gave chase after the man, said a spokesman.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft and possessing a knife in public. He appeared before magistrates in Derby on Saturday, September 23, when the case was adjourned.