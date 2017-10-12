Hatton residents are furious that a bus shelter badly damaged last February is still out of action - with another winter on the way.

Local villagers have been left frustrated at the length of time it is taking to replace the shelter, and are urging the council to take action before the cold weather sets in.

The shelter, in Station Road, was struck by a vehicle in February and the damage left it unusable. Now residents say the work on a new bus shelter "needs sorting and soon" as winter approaches.

Mick Cramp, who lives in Station Road, said he had been inundated with complaints about the shelter. Despite contacting the council, he said he was unhappy with their response and said the insurers should not be taking so long.

He said: "When it was knocked down at the beginning of the year there was a lot of hope that it would be replaced fairly quickly. There were eyewitnesses to the incident and it seemed like a clearcut case so I can’t understand why the insurers are taking so long.

"The loss of the shelter is having a big impact and folks keep moaning about it because it is getting colder. The school kids used to use it to get out of the rain and a lot of people use the bus for convenience. If you are going to Derby or into town shopping sometimes it is hard to find somewhere to park, the bus saves time.

"The 401 Midland Classic service and the V1 use the route but since the shelter was lost quite a few drivers have been known to drive right past as they don’t know there is a bus stop there.

"I don’t think it is too much to ask to have it back the way it was as a shelter with seats and as long as that happens I will be happy but if it is not fixed soon some backsides are going to be kicked."

A spokesman for South Derbyshire District Council, said: "Investigations were undertaken after the bus shelter was damaged in Station Road, Hatton.

"This allowed us to establish exactly what happened and submit an insurance claim to the third party concerned.

"We are now in the final stages of the process and will ensure a new bus shelter is installed as soon as possible."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk