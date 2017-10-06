A Hilton man was caught driving while over the drug-drive limit on St Peter's Bridge in Burton on Trent, Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court heard.

Drug-driving

Arone Sidhho, 27, of Isis Way, Hilton, admitted driving a Ford Mondeo on St Peter’s Bridge, on April 15, while over the drug-drive limit.

He has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Unfit through drink

A man was found at the wheel unfit through drink. Warren Atkinson, 26, of Chesterfield Avenue, Newhall, admitted driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa in John Street, Newhall, while unfit through drink, on June 8. He also admitted failing to attend court on July 7.

He has been fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Stealing nose trimmers

Robert Doughty, 37, of Casey Lane, Burton, has admitted stealing nose trimmers worth £20.93 from Lidl, Burton, on July 19. He also admitted stealing two pairs of trainers worth £69.98 from TK Maxx, Burton, on March 17.

He has been made the subject of a two month community order with an eight week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Over the drink-drive limit

A woman has been caught drink-driving. Claire Harvey, 40, of Hope Way, Church Gresley, admitted driving a silver Vauxhall in William Nadin Way, Swadlincote, on July 5, with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She was fined £705, ordered to pay £85 court costs with a £70 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 24 months.

Intimidating a woman

A man has admitted intimidating a woman. Levi Coleman, 19, of Malvern Street, Burton, admitted throwing a water bottle at a victim’s windscreen while she was driving in Burton on June 17.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to abide by a five year restraining order. He was also ordered to pay £400 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.