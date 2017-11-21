Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedian and Hollywood star Russell Brand has dubbed the work of Burton Addiction Centre "wonderful" during his visit to the town.

The actor, radio presenter and author paid a visit to Langan's Tea Rooms, in George Street, this afternoon, Tuesday, November 21, before signing copies of his new book for fans.

Fans were queuing round the block to buy copies of his new book, have it signed by the star and have the obligatory selfie taken with him.

'Recovery - Freedom From Our Addictions' is a self-help book based on the 12-step programme used by Alcoholics Anonymous and other related groups, and aims to offer practical advice to those battling addiction in a wider sense.

Brand is a big supporter of the Burton Addiction Centre (BAC) and has since become friends with founder Noreen Oliver who previously struggled with alcohol misuse herself. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the Burton Addiction Centre.

The Station Street BAC O'Connor Centre specialises in caring for those who struggle with drug and/or alcohol addiction by rehabilitating them and settling them back into the working world.

Langan's Tea Rooms - the venue for Brand's book signing - is owned by the O'Connor Gateway Charitable Trust and is run as a social enterprise. All staff in the tea rooms are graduates of the BAC and all revenue is ploughed back into community services to provide education, training and employment for those individuals who have undergone rehab.

The entertainer previously backed an appeal to keep the Newcastle-under-Lyme O'Connor centre from closure but it closed its doors after Staffordshire County Council cut £800,000 from its budget.

Russell said: "I think it's a success because Burton Addiction Centre is integrated into the community so people can see people that were previously problematic getting well and being reintegrated into the community.

"Through Langan's Tea Rooms, people are working again. The thing is, I suppose, it's a strong but sympathetic system. You recognise people need to change and people need to work to change.

"If you treat people with respect and compassion that change is possible and I think Noreen and Kendra do a wonderful job of setting an example of what's required."

The star also believes that more money should be put into funding rehabilitation centres such as Burton Addiction Centre.

He said: "Most people recognise that there is more money needed to be spent on mental health.

"An addiction is a component of mental health and it's an important social problem. More and more of us will be affected by addiction, whether it's personally or somebody that we love. We'll always need more money."

"If you are struggling with addiction you must ask for help. You must accept you have a problem and you must accept it's possible to change.

"Because of facilities such as this one, you must ask for help and when you ask for help, everything changes."

When asked on his thoughts about Burton, the 41-year-old said: "I love the buildings. I love the red brick. I love the feeling of closeness!"