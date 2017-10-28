Pupils and staff from a Burton primary school are set to follow in the footsteps of their footballing heroes after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

Staff at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School say the kits, which contain football shirts, shorts and socks, are already having a positive effect on the school teams as they prepare to take on rivals.

The Kit and Equipment Scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales. The curriculum-linked education programme uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Mrs Catherine Hughes, lead PE teacher at Holy Trinity C of E Primary School, said: "We are very grateful to the Premier League for gifting the kit and equipment pack to our school. It has made a huge difference to our children."

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League and Football Foundation Trustee, said: "Congratulations to Holy Trinity C of E Primary School on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment pack. We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from Maths and English to teamwork and sport."

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across Key Stages 1 and 2 in English, Maths, PE and PSHE. The materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Mathematician Rachel Riley and children's authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs, which use real life sport examples to put lessons into a relevant and engaging context for children.