Horninglow Post Office is set to reopen tomorrow, Tuesday, September 26, after being closed for more than a month.

Residents had been left frustrated after the post office was closed in early August, and then failed to reopen on August 14 - the date Post Office bosses said it would be operating again.

After the branch failed to open its doors, signs were put up in the window stating it would be open 'as soon as possible'. The Post Office has since apologised, citing 'operational reasons' for the delay.

A spokesman from the Post Office said: "Following the temporary closure of Horninglow Post Office last month, Post Office is pleased to announce that the branch will reopen at 1pm on Tuesday, September 26.

It will be operated by a temporary agent until a permanent one can be found, said the spokesman.

Horninglow Post Office still remains closed more than a month after it was set to reopen

He said: "We know how important Post Office services - from everyday banking to mails - are to the local community, and we hope customers will welcome this good news.

"The branch will be run by a temporary agent while we continue to work hard to find a permanent solution to continue serving our Horninglow customers."

The postal outlet, in Horninglow Road, shares its premises with pharmacy Dean and Smedley. The post office opened on the premises in 2005, but closed for a short time last year while the store was refurbished.

The refit gave customers access to more services including bill payments, car tax, banking, benefits and travel money.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk