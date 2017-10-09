A hairdresser left heartbroken after her mother succumbed to sepsis has called for greater public awareness of the "silent killer" after she AND her mum both fell prey to the deadly infection.

Celia Harris has spoken out about her own fight with the disease which kills 44,000 people every year in the UK.

The 48-year-old of Field Rise, Horninglow, contracted sepsis, a condition which was unknown to her, back in 2009. The disease is not hereditary.

Tragically, five years after she recovered, her mum Elizabeth was also struck down with the infection, which took her life.

Celia has paid tribute to her "happy and bubbly mum" and said there needs to be more awareness about the disease which killed her.

Celia said: "Eight years ago my bowels were torn and I had to go to the hospital to get stitched up. I was very unwell and when I started to go downhill the doctor put a tube in my stomach to drain the blood into a bag which wasn't a pleasant smell.

"I couldn't eat, all I wanted to do is sleep. The nurses told me I had to eat because I hadn’t eaten for a week so I agreed but just two mouthfuls later I began vomiting green bile. It was really traumatic and when my son came to see me I told him that I was dying, I could feel myself shutting down.

"After taking another look at me the surgeon took me straight to theatre and said I had sepsis. I was very lucky, if I had left it any longer I might have died."

Four operations later, Celia had endured two stays in intensive care, contracted septicaemia and was forced to have a colostomy bag.

She said: "The experience was horrific but after I recovered I just felt lucky to still be here and started to live every day as if it is a bonus."

But sadly Celia, was dealt another blow when her mother Elizabeth, from Waverley Lane, Shobnall, was found to be suffering with gallstones a few years later.

She said: "My mum was amazing and she had a good sense of humour, so when she became ill it was like my world stopped.

"About four years ago she started with pains in her stomach. The doctor advised her to take Tramadol and Buscopan and she was off and on for the next year. When I had to get the ambulance out for her because she had gallstones, I noticed something wasn’t right. I remember seeing that she was bringing up green bile and I thought to myself that could be sepsis.

"Mum had to have an operation to remove the remaining gallstones but she had a lot of scar tissue from her bowel operation, and she got septicaemia and ended up in intensive care.

"The doctor said her bowel had small pin holes in and the sepsis was poisoning her body. I was by her side constantly but 10 days later she died. She was 73."

Celia said that despite her pain, her mum never let her illness get her down, and she believes that with more awareness and support for sepsis, she might still be mocking TV favourite Mrs Brown to this day.

She said: "She was a carer for work and that was who she was through and through. Not only was she a great mum to us but she was a happy, bubbly person who just liked day to day life.

"She loved mocking Mrs Brown’s Boys and whacking my husband with a tea towel or touching her glasses like Mrs Brown does. She was a very independent lady who loved to be active and enjoyed living on her own and doing her own shopping. It is such a shame that her life had to end like that."

Celia said her mother’s death came as a great shock to her and she has urged more people to think about Sepsis in the hope of preventing the tragedy from happening to anyone else.

She said: "It was a shock because the day before she was talking and seemed okay, she was even thinking about coming home but you can get sepsis so quickly and you can die from it ever so quickly too.

"Spreading the word about sepsis is important because it is such a deadly disease. I didn’t know anything about it until it happened to me and when mum got it too I could not believe it. Mine is not a happy story and I want as many people as possible to take the time to learn about sepsis so they can stop this from happening to the ones they love."

Britain's Sepsis Crisis – by BBC Panorama

There are 44,000 deaths every year in the UK

There are 14,000 preventable deaths every year in the UK

37 per cent of patients who need antibiotics for sepsis are not getting them within an hour

14 hospital trusts are only screening one in every two people with signs of sepsis

Causes of sepsis

Sepsis can be triggered by an infection in any part of the body. The most common sites of infection leading to sepsis are the lungs, urinary tract, tummy (abdomen) and pelvis.

Sepsis may develop when you're already in hospital. For example, you're more likely to develop sepsis if:

you've recently had surgery

you've had a urinary catheter fitted

you have to stay in hospital for a long time

Sources of infection

Types of infection associated with sepsis include:

lung infection (pneumonia)

appendicitis

an infection of the thin layer of tissue that lines the inside of the abdomen (peritonis)

an infection of the bladder, urethra or kidneys (urinary tract infection)

an infection of the gallbladder (cholecystitis) or bile ducts (cholangitis)

skin infections, such as cellulitis – this can be caused by an intravenous catheter that's been inserted through the skin to give fluids or medication

infections after surgery

infections of the brain and nervous system – such as meningitis or encephalitis flu

(in some cases)

bone infection (osteomyelitis)

heart infection (endocarditis)

Sometimes the specific infection and source of sepsis can't be identified.

What causes the symptoms of sepsis?

Usually, your immune system keeps an infection limited to one place. This is known as a localised infection.

Your body produces white blood cells, which travel to the site of the infection to destroy the germs causing infection.

A series of biological processes occur, such as tissue swelling, which helps fight the infection and prevents it spreading. This process is known as inflammation.

If your immune system is weak or an infection is particularly severe, it can quickly spread through the blood into other parts of the body. This causes the immune system to go into overdrive, and the inflammation affects the entire body.

This can cause more problems than the initial infection, as widespread inflammation damages tissue and interferes with blood flow.

The interruption in blood flow leads to a dangerous drop in blood pressure, which stops oxygen reaching your organs and tissues.

People at risk

Everybody is potentially at risk of developing sepsis from minor infections. However, some people are more vulnerable, including people who:

have a medical condition that weakens their immune system – such as HIV or Leukaemia

are receiving medical treatment that weakens their immune system – such as chemotherapy or long-term steroids

are very young or very old

are pregnant

have a long-term health condition – such as diabetes

have just had surgery, or have wounds or injuries as a result of an accident

are on mechanical ventilation – where a machine is used to help you breathe

have drips or catheters attached to their skin

are genetically prone to infections

Sepsis is a particular risk for people already in hospital because of another serious illness.

Bacterial infections that can be caught in hospital, such as MRSA, tend to be more serious, as these bacteria have often developed a resistance to many commonly used antibiotics.

