Brewers fans are being urged to support a young Derbyshire girl with cerebral palsy whose dream is to play for Team GB in the Paralympics.

Faye Baggaley is nine years old and lives in Chaddesden, Derby, with her parents Dean and Tracey. She was born at just 26 weeks, weighing one pound and three ounces. She developed a bleed on the brain, which left her with cerebral palsy.

Sally Ann Carlin, a friend of Faye's parents, has organised a collection at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday November 17 when Burton Albion face Sheffield United. She is hoping they may be able to raise the money needed to buy a camper van for Faye, following a conversation with the family.

She said: "We were all chatting about what we would do if we won the lottery. We were all thinking about luxury condos and sports cars, while Faye said she would buy a little van so that she could go away on holiday.

"She can't go on a plane because the seats aren't suitable for her. She needs to be able to sit up straight and be supported properly, which isn't possible on a standard airline seat."

The schoolgirl hasn't let her condition get her down, achieving excellent results in her schoolwork, and has become an ambassador for multiple charities. She is now hoping to follow her dream of representing Team GB in the Paralympics.

She enjoys playing boccia, which is very similar to bowls, and is hoping she can join the squad to play for her team. The sport is played worldwide by athletes with severe physical disabilities.

The fundraisers are hoping they can raise enough money to buy her a van by the New Year, before kitting it out and presenting it to her on her birthday in April.

Mrs Carlin said: "Faye doesn't know anything about it. She knows we have been raising money but she thinks that it is for the boccia group she plays with.

"We're all really excited to see the look on her face when we show her the van. It means so much to her and to the whole family."

Volunteers will be at the Brewers match on Friday night with collection buckets for donations.