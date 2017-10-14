Residents in Burton and throughout East Staffordshire are being warned about imposter 'water board inspectors' after four elderly people were burgled in the last two months.

Since September 1, there have been four burglaries in Staffordshire, where intruders claiming to be from the water board gained entry to homes, with victims ranging between the ages of 86 and 101.

All four events took place on weekdays between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, with the first on Friday, September 1, at Curtis Court on Northfield Road in Burton.

Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to a home at around 7.30pm on the day, after two men had gained access to the flat.

The elderly occupant let them in, and while on distracted her, the other took £13.20 in cash. Investigations are ongoing with the case after a statement was taken from the victim.

Three other similar incidents have been reported since, two in Newcastle on Thursday, September 14, and Thursday, October 5. A home at Leomansley Court, in Lichfield was also targeted on Tuesday, October 10.

The two men have been described as white and aged between 30 and 40-years-old. After the spate of similar burglaries, Staffordshire Police have sought to remind residents to stay vigilant.

Detective inspector Alan Lyford has advised residents that if they are ever concerned about anybody at their door, the best thing to do is keep them out.

Detective Lyford said: "These criminals tend to prey on the elderly, so I would urge family members, friends and neighbours of elderly people to remind them of the dangers surrounding bogus callers.

"There are no such companies as the water board, gas board or electric board. These words are often used by offenders, so be alert if they are used by anyone at your door. Our advice is clear and simple – if in doubt, keep them out."

In all four cases, one man would distract the residents by 'checking the taps' in the kitchen or bathroom, while a second man stole cash from elsewhere in the home.

Anybody with information about any of the incidents should call Staffordshire Police on 101.

How to tell a fraud at the door

Staffordshire Police has offered the following advice to tell if someone at your door is who they say they are.

Do not let anyone into your home unless you know who they are or what they are there for. Never trust anyone calling at the door without a prior appointment. Should you receive such a call, leave the door locked. The caller will hear you through the door when you ask them who they are.

If they claim to be from a utilities company, such as water or gas, ask them for your account number. If they are genuine, they should have this information to hand, but if they don't, don't let them in and tell them to leave.

Always ask for ID and if they hand it to you, check it. Anybody from police officers to council representatives will have a valid ID to show who they are.

Do not allow anyone to carry out work on your home or sell you anything when they cold call at your door. If you want something done, research it yourself by phoning three companies and asking for a quote, then decide without making a snap decision at the doorstep.

Staffordshire Police have advised a three step rule to follow; stop, chain, check.

Stop – If you are not expecting anybody and they don’t have an appointment, don’t let them in.

Chain – Use your door chain or bar before opening the door.

Check – Ask to see ID and double check this.

Anything that you think could be suspicious should be reported to the police.

