An "inconsolable" Burton pet lover whose neighbour's dog mauled her cat to death on her own front lawn has called for a major change in the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Emma Woollen was horrified to learn she could take no legal action following the death of her beloved cat Maizey following a ferocious attack by an out of control whippet.

The devastated cat lover is now campaigning for the Dangerous Dogs Act, which has been unchanged for 20 years, to cover attacks on animals in and around their own homes.

On September 19, 2017, Emma's nine-year-old pet Maizey was taking her usual evening stroll around the local estate and was on her way home when she passed a house where a rescue dog had been adopted just four days earlier.

After spotting Maizey, the whippet ran through the fence and chased her for three or floor blocks until it reached Emma's home. It then mauled Maizey to death on her own front lawn.

"The most upsetting thing is that it happened where she should have been safe," 32-year-old Emma said.

"She should have been able to retreat to her garden knowing it was her own patch and that she wouldn't get chased.

"She was nine and in the time of her life. She could not have been a happier, healthier little moggie. She brought unconditional love, joy and laughter to our lives."

Emma was away in Manchester when she learnt from husband Peter what had happened to Maizey. The incident was reported to police the following day but Emma was shocked to discover she was powerless to take action.

"The boss at the local police station rang us the next day and told us the Dangerous Dogs Act doesn't cover harm to cats, dogs or any other animal.

"They said that if the dog had come and done any damage to our fence we could have claimed against that but you can't claim damage against any animal.

"I was really surprised and shocked. I appreciated their efforts but I was disappointed because it was something that had shaken us so much.

"We do everything we can for the community – we help people mow their lawns, we bake for everyone, we say hello and try and do nice things, just the fact that we're hard-working and decent individuals and then something like this happens and we’re left with nothing."

After researching the Dangerous Dogs Act, Emma discovered it had not been amended since 1997.

The safety and environment adviser has since launched a petition calling for protected animals to be included in the amendment rather than just people, and has already received 1,082 signatures in support.

Emma said she would like to see the new Dangerous Dogs Act take appropriate action following an attack on protected animals – especially when an animal is attacked around its own property.

She said: "It just seems crazy that if a person smashed up our garden or reversed into something or broke a window you'd be able to claim damage, but yet your animal who is your family member is killed and it's nothing. It just feels so unequal."

Emma, who moved to Burton from Loughborough with her husband three years ago, said the tragedy had cast a "shadow" over the "total high" they had felt since marrying in August.

Maizey and her brother Bennie had previously been house cats but Emma and Pete felt confident their new neighbourhood was safe enough to let them roam outside.

"I feel like we have such a lovely life here that we've made for ourselves. We renovated the house from nothing and have really embedded ourselves into the community. We love it here," she said.

"We've had time off work because it's been such a massive disruption to our lives. I work from home so I had spent a lot of time with Maizey. I wouldn't want anyone else to go through this."

Emma, who has previously volunteered at a cat shelter in Loughborough, approached the owners of the dog and asked them to return it to the animal rescue, which they refused to do.

The petition requires 100,000 signatures to be considered for parliamentary debate but Emma is hoping to raise awareness about the Dangerous Dogs Act and Maizey's sad fate.

She said: "I can't believe how much support I've had and I want to keep the momentum going."

To support Emma, Pete and Maizey, you can sign their petition here.