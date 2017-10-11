Concerns are growing for the safety of a missing man who lives in Spain, but has links with Derbyshire.

Mark Anthony Hayes, who currently lives in Alicante, but has family in Chesterfield, has not been heard from since Thursday, October 5.

Derbyshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of the 37-year-old and have launched an appeal.

The police want any residents who have friends or relatives who are also in the Alicante area to share the picture of Mark Hayes in an attempt to find him.

Anybody with any information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 631 of October 10.