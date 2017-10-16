The inquest into a 29-year-old robbery suspect who died after being taken ill at the scene of an armed raid in Ashby has been adjourned.

Shane Bryant was apprehended by members of the public at the scene of the raid, at the Co-op in Market Street, on July 13 this year.

Police arrived and arrested him in connection with the robbery, but he fell ill and was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he died two days later.

Officers had been responding to reports of two men entering the Co-op and threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash. The other suspect made off in a vehicle which was waiting outside the store.

At an inquest review into Mr Bryant’s death, Trevor Kirkman, assistant coroner for Rutland and North Leicestershire, said: "The matter is still being considered by the IPCC and police, therefore what will be happening at this stage is unclear.

"It is not possible to know whether the inquest will need to be held by myself. Therefore I will adjourn for another review when we hope to have more clarity in relation to this death.

"I am mindful that the family need certainty in relation to this matter. I am not able to fix a hearing date and will adjourn until December 5, 2017."

An initial post mortem examination failed to establish the cause of death, and further tests were being carried out.

Mr Bryant lived in the Birmingham area.

