Residents are being warned to brace themselves for a double storm which will see heavy rain and high winds blast parts of the UK later this week.

With low pressure bowling in from the Atlantic, gusts of 80mph winds look set to batter western Britain and Ireland.

The short bursts will arrive in quick succession between Thursday and Saturday interspersed by a short lull of drier, brighter weather early on Friday.

Powerful winds and heavy downpours will advance into the south of Ireland during Thursday and will move onwards to Wales and south-west England the following day.





There will be a brief break before the second wave of the storm which will signal a turbulent weekend across the UK.

The UK Met Office names any approaching storms which are likely to be accompanied by an official weather alert. Although the latest bout of bad weather is yet to be officially christened, if it is named it will be called Storm Brian.

Forecaster Eleanor Bell, of The Weather Channel, said: "Current tracks show the centre of the low moving through Ireland with strong to gale force winds possible for Ireland late on Friday.

"Strongest winds and heaviest rain will likely be over Wales and south-west England overnight into Saturday."

She added that winds could reach gale to severe gale force with gusts of 60 to 70mph, locally 80mph for western and southern coastal areas.