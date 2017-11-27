The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jewellery was stolen from a house in South Derbyshire during an evening break-in.

Thieves broke in through the door of a house in Burton Road, Castle Gresley, on Tuesday night, November 21, between 6pm and 9.15pm.

Derbyshire police are continuing to investigate the incident and have spoken to the resident.

It is not yet known how much jewellery was stolen or how much it was worth.

If you have more details in relation to the theft, call police on 101 quoting incident number 955 of November 21.

Police have issued a series of useful tips to protect your home from burglaries:

Lock your doors and windows every time you leave the house, even when you're just out in the garden, remembering to double-lock UPVC doors (lift handle and turn key)

Hide all keys, including car keys, out of sight and away from the letterbox (remember a device could be used to hook keys through the letterbox)

Install a visual burglar alarm

Install good outside lighting

Get a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property

Leave radios or lights in your house on a timer to make the property appear occupied

Make sure the fences around your garden are in good condition

Secure bikes at home by locking them to an immoveable object inside a locked shed or garage