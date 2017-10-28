The Burton branch of Greenwoods Menswear has escaped closure after administrators managed to sell the business.

It was announced earlier this week that the business and assets of Greenwoods Menswear Limited had been sold to Versatile International Trading Limited on October 20, 2017.

The sale will see 40 retail stores, the central warehouse and head office functions transferring to the buyer and will protect the jobs of 181 people, including ones in Burton.

The remaining 22 stores, including one in Derby, will close immediately, resulting in 88 people being made redundant. This follows the closure of two unstaffed concessions and the Rugby store, which closed in the early stages of the administration.

In early September, the store in Burton's Octagon shopping centre put a notice in the window informing customers that the group had gone into administration.

Adrian Berry and Clare Boardman of Deloitte LLP were appointed joint administrators of Greenwoods on September 5.

Adrian Berry said: "This sale represents the best outcome for the business, which has been trading in administration for more than six weeks. A significant proportion of the employees now have their jobs protected and we would like to thank all of them for their support during this difficult period."

However, the store in Derby is one of the 22 that will close and 88 people will be made redundant due to the store closures across the country.

Before going into administration, the company had 63 stores and two concessions across the country. When administrators were brought in, there were 318 people employed by the company..

The menswear firm, which hires out wedding suits and formal wear, has been on Britain's high streets for more than 150 years.