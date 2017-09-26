A school has issued a warning to parents and pupils after a white van was spotted being driven suspiciously near youngsters last week.

A spokesman for John Port School, in Etwall, said a white pick-up -tyle van drove past two of its pupils slowly on Friday afternoon and beeped at them.

The Main Street school has now urged students and parents to remain vigilant and to report anything unusual to police.

It said in a message to parents: "We have received information today from two students and their parents to inform us that a white pick-up-style van drove past them slowly on two occasions on Friday after school at approximately 4pm and beeped at them.

"With regards to this issue, we have contacted the police community team to safeguard all of our students and if your child experiences anything similar please contact the school as soon as possible."

Derbyshire police asked anyone with information to call the force on 101.