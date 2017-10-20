An Etwall school has banned pupils from wearing a bracelet which costs as little as 80p and can be used to light fires.

Parents and guardians of pupils at John Port School were sent an email from one of the school's assistant head teachers on Thursday about the bracelets.

The 'survival straps', as they are called, are often used in outdoor activities including camping, hunting and hiking however many of them are equipped with a flight and fire starter, as well as a compass and a whistle. The cord strap can also be unravelled and used to secure camping equipment.

Other survival straps can also contain fishing hooks, fishing lines, fishing floats with spikes and cotton to start the fire.

The straps can be bought for as little as 80p online, with more advanced ones being sold for around £40.

The email sent to parents and guardians on Thursday morning states: "We have recently dealt with a number of issues concerning 'survival straps'.

"These bands are prohibited on school site. They are equipped with a flint and fire starter as well as a compass and whistle.

"We understand that there are often used for outdoor, cadet, scout and guide activities but should not be brought into school for any reason.

"Any item that can set alight or cause a fire is prohibited on school site."

The school has been contacted for comment.