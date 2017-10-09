A top fire chief who helps save lives in Burton has been recognised for her expertise - with an inspirational accolade.

Becci Bryant, chief officer of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, has added to her CV after she became an Honorary doctor of professional practice.

Becci was awarded the title at a graduation ceremony hosted by the University of Wolverhampton at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on September 19.

She said: "It is an absolute privilege to receive an honorary degree from the university and I thoroughly enjoyed attending the prestigious graduation ceremony. It was very humbling to be in such inspirational company.

"When I started my career back in the 90s I never imagined I would be here today but my goal remains the same, to do my bit to help others and keep our communities safe.

"I am very proud to be part of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and accepted this honour on behalf of the whole organisation."

At the time of her appointment as CFO Becci Bryant was the only woman in the UK to rise to the top post after beginning her career as an operational firefighter with Bedfordshire and Luton Fire Service in 1992.

After moving to Cheshire Fire Service in 2002, where she spent three years working within the Central Training Unit, Becci secured a promotion at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2005.

She was then appointed director of organisational development, where she led the joint fire control project between Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Fire Service.

In 2014 she became the first woman in the country to achieve the role of executive director/deputy chief executives before securing her appointment as chief fire officer in April 2016.

