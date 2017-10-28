A Burton pensioner who dreamed of becoming a policeman as a boy has told of his joy at meeting the Queen, receiving an MBE and educating thousands of local youngsters after becoming a volunteer with Staffordshire Police.

Gerald Peck said he grew up planning to become an officer in a police force but after health issues put an end to his career dream, he got stuck into volunteering instead.

The 71-year-old said: "I always wanted to be a policeman but my eyes deteriorated very quickly in my younger years and I had a stammer which held me back a bit, so the opportunity to join as a full-time officer just wasn’t there. I used to live in Hemel Hempstead but when me and my wife Sandra married 45 years ago we moved to Ashby.

"When we later moved to Newborough I got involved with the neighbourhood watch. I still loved the concept of being part of a force that helps make change and I joined the crime prevention panel in Burton where I stayed for 10 years."

Gerald, who joined Staffordshire Police in January 1988, said: "A previous chief constable introduced the community volunteers scheme which saw half a dozen of us volunteering in any way we could.

"We looked after Barton police station during the week to allow the doors to remain open to the public and I did a lot of administration work, helping people to report things and pointing them in the right direction. I loved being a helping hand.

"I did that for 10 years and I did every Saturday morning for about 80 per cent of the year; doing as much as I could."

Gerald, who used to work as a clerk at Barton council and also travelled all over the country when he worked for Carlsberg-Tetley brewing, retired from work at 65 and took on a key role with the police.

He said: "When I retired fully the force was arranging Operation Nemesis which saw lots of local drug dealers arrested. Steve Maskrey who was the Chief Inspector at the time didn’t want people to be known just for knocking on people's doors and he was keen for there to be an educational side.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

"Together we went around all the secondary schools in Burton and Uttoxeter and helped educate more than 7,000 pupils about the effects and dangers of drug and alcohol abuse and also about healthy relationships."

Their efforts contributed to a reduction of anti-social behaviour in the borough and inspired Gerald to do his own work with a charity which tackles child sexual exploitation.

He said: "Every time I put the radio on, somewhere in the country was having a big problem with child sexual exploitation. I got involved with a charity called the Burton Youth for Christ and we went into schools again to raise awareness about it. It was quite an education for me really seeing the looks on these young people’s faces.

"I am also an appropriate adult for people with mental health problems which I am very passionate about; it is about being there to help any way I can."

Gerald’s passion and commitment to Staffordshire Police saw him awarded the volunteer of the year award in 2015 and he was overwhelmed to be nominated by the force’s bosses for an MBE in services to policing and the local communities.

He said: "Some officers obviously thought me going the extra mile warranted a nomination as they put the application in for the MBE. Inspector Bob Champeau instigated it and was supported by Jeff Moore from headquarters and the previous chief constable Jane Sawyers. I was blown away by their faith in me but not surprised that they are so kind.

"When I started volunteering it was almost as though I became part of the family. I walk around a station and everyone says hello and knows who I am. It is such a lovely feeling and I really feel that the appreciation is there."

Gerald was delighted to get the chance to go to Buckingham Palace where he was greeted with the accolade by the Queen on Friday, October 13.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The pair shared a chat and a laugh and Gerald said the experience was "almost an unbelievable dream."

He said: "I heard I was getting the MBE last May and I had to keep it quiet until the Queen’s birthday. I had never been inside Buckingham Palace before so it was a real one-off. It was wonderful.

"It was absolutely unbelievable to have the award given to me by the Queen. It was a real honour. She was really lovely and very interested in what I did.

"We had quite a conversation and looking back I am surprised how long our chat was. I was in a bit of a bubble.

"I have just loved doing what I have done and the whole award was a complete surprise so I count myself as very lucky and privileged to be in the position I am."

Gerald said he had no plans to give up volunteering and would recommend it to anyone.

He said: "I have learned that volunteering is very fulfilling, worthwhile and does a lot of good for people. After getting this award I won’t be saying goodbye just yet - it would be a bit rude wouldn’t it? I have no intention of stopping for a long time and I am so happy that I get to do something I love even at my age."

Gerald’s commitment has seen him gain the utmost respect from colleagues who say he has "played an instrumental part in Staffordshire Police over the last 29 years."

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said: "Gerald Peck, or Gerry to his friends and colleagues, has played an instrumental part in Staffordshire Police over the last 29 years. For that I offer the utmost thanks for his incredible contribution.

"During his time with us he has helped educate more than 7,000 pupils in East Staffs on the dangers of drugs and alcohol, helped to form a Community Cohesion Group to examine and scrutinise police tactics, and been an appropriate adult for vulnerable people that have been detained, providing them with the support they need.



"I hope he had a wonderful day receiving the recognition he so greatly deserves. People like Gerry are an example of the difference someone can make to their local community and I encourage anyone who wants to help out in their local community to consider becoming a police support volunteer."

PCC encourages others to take up volunteering

Matthew Ellis, Staffordshire's police and crime commissioner, said: "A massive congratulations to Gerald. This recognition is thoroughly deserved. He has been a dedicated volunteer with Staffordshire Police and the level of commitment he has given is astounding.

"This is why I am so passionate about volunteers and would encourage more people to get involved in this vital work."

What is an MBE?

An MBE is an award given by the Queen to an individual for outstanding service to the community or local 'hands on' service. The definition of MBE is Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.