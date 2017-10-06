A group of nifty knitters have been putting their needles to the test at a Stapenhill care home to create more than 100 scarves for needy children.

Residents at Riverside Care Home, in Main Street, joined forces to knit as many scarves as they could for operation Christmas child, a scheme that sees shoebox filled with necessities, delivered to needy children.

After taking up the challenge at Easter,n impressive array of 103 scarves that will help keep disadvantaged youngsters warm during the winter.

Kath, 93, from Barton, said she has has now lost count of how many scarves she has knitted.

The former architect and mother-of-two, said: "I have always enjoyed knitting and I used to do a lot more but when they asked I thought it would be interesting. It hasn’t been challenging at all. I have just really enjoyed it. It has been quite easy going and I have just done a bit here and there when I want. If I am not feeling like it, I have read my book instead.

"We do all sorts of stripes and things to make them pretty and I have a bag full of odds and ends ready for my next one."

Kath, who is also a grandmother to four and a great grandmother to two, said all the wool has been donated to the care home by kind-hearted strangers.

She said: "We have never bought any wool which shows just how much people want to help. I didn’t think we would do as many as we have and I have lost count of how many I have done, but it will keep lots of children warm and I feel glad about the good that is going to come out of it."

Joining forces with Kath, is fellow resident and keen reader Glenys Bryan, from Lancashire.

The 78-year-old said she has always enjoyed knitting and that the scheme would "help so many".

She said: "I think it is wonderful that this is for charity and it will help children from the ages of two to 14, which is really special."

Glenys, who used to work as a machinist making slippers, is a mother-of-two and grandmother to three.

She said: "I always made the children’s cardigans and jumpers but that was trickier than this because this has no pattern to it. I find it relaxing and it keeps me going."

Glenys, who likes to read biographies and meaningful stories, said she has learned a few things during the charity bid.

She said: "I don’t knit as much now my eyes aren’t quite as good but I have just learned how to join the wool on to change colour and I am also learning how to use a computer. I sent an email for the first time today!"

Even the staff have pitched in with activities co-ordinators Elaine Baker and Sandra Hart, helping the residents cast on and off, as well as applying tassles to the finished scarves.

Elaine said the project has given the residents a "purpose" and there are lots of benefits to the craft.

She said: "We have a little knit and natter group here anyway but the challenge has really spurred them on. They swap the colours and help each other and the scarves are a really good standard and for a great cause.

"As well as keeping them busy, knitting occupies the mind and helps with dementia and anxiety. One of the ladies Janet Mitchell could not knit before, but she has turned into a machine and has been churning them out, it is fabulous."

Julia Coffey, collections co-ordinator for Samaritans Purse said operation Christmas child provides a shoebox for children who "don’t have anything at all."

Miss Coffey, of Rolleston, said: "The shoeboxes go overseas usually to cold climates and refugee camps and this year they will be delivered on December 9.

"The box includes toothbrush, toothpaste, flannel, soap, a soft toy, hat, scarf, gloves, paper, crayons, comb and a brush, and age appropriate toys and items."

The warehouse where the shoeboxes are built and checked is based at Riverside Church on High Street and Miss Coffey said the volunteers are always appreciative if those who can, donate £3 for post and packaging.

She said: "It is always helpful but we know we are already asking for generosity. I think what the residents have done at Riverside Care Home is brilliant.

"We build 8,000 shoeboxes but because of their kindness at least 103 children are going to have a scarf that they never had. It is wonderful that they have already done so many and they are so enthusiastic and their consideration is wonderful."

A fund-raising concert will also held at Riverside Church tomorrow, Saturday, October 7, will also raise money for the cause.

The concert, which will see Gresley Male Voice choir perform will kick off at 7.15pm and tickets which cost £8 are available by calling Clive Lawton on 0793 9012458.

If anybody wants to volunteer with sorting the shoeboxes they should also contact Clive on that number, while people who would like to create their own boxes for children in need can drop them off on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 am and 4pm or at Shoezone in the Octagon Shopping Centre, The Entertainer in the Octagon Shopping Centre or Shoezone in Swadlincote.

The care home will also welcome any donations of wool.