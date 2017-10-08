A scheme to help people get rid of old paint while helping to recycle in Burton has been hailed a success after it got the best response ever.

The annual Kick out the Can project returned for a fourth year and the Crown Decorating Centre, on Northside Business Park, in Hawkins Lane, was inundated with unwanted tins of paint.

Over the four-week campaign, earlier this year, the final total amounted to an amazing 28,000 cans of unwanted paint being returned to stores compared to 20,000 donated last year.

Sheds, cupboards and garages across the country are thought to hold around 54 million litres of unused paint, and this annual scheme aims to give a new lease of life to the product.

All of the paint brought into the stores is now being reprocessed by Crown's social enterprise arm, NIMTECH, and will be distributed to deserving community projects across the UK.

A spokesman for the campaign said: "We are delighted that local people have once again taken the trouble to bring their unwanted paint into the store and contributed to a real recycling success story, and if you know of any charitable or community groups who would benefit from a donation of paint, please feel free to get in touch at www.nimtech.org.uk. "