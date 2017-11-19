The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote cancer survivor who won a six-year battle against breast cancer is helping brighten up other victims' lives - with "colour therapy."

Tracy Sawbridge Dolman Cooper says her life was made bearable by wearing certain colours to make her look healthier as the battled the cancer.

Now the 52-year-old has undergone colour therapy training to make other victims feel as good as she did during her lengthy struggle.

Tracy had her life turned upside when she was diagnosed with breast cancer on November 9, 2011.

She took the decision to remove her ovaries in 2013 and both her breasts in 2014 to ensure the aggressive disease would never return.

While Tracy was undergoing treatment she had her skin specially matched to colours that would make her look the healthiest she could be - which she said helped her recovery dramatically.

"When I wore the clothes and bananas in my matched colours everyone thought I looked amazing and it made me and my family feel great," the mum-of-three said.

"I was waiting to see an oncologist and another patient said she noticed me in the hospital a few times and said I looked amazing and healthy.

"I told her, 'it's the colours!' then I started crying with happiness".

"I thought that if I can inspire other ladies with colour and train in colour therapy I can give back to other patients."

Tracy, who is a sales consultant, volunteers at Burton Queen's hospital almost every Tuesday.

She has sit-down sessions with cancer patients on the oncology ward where she explains that she was in their position six years ago and asks if they would like to be colour-matched.

Tracy presents them with a colour wheel made up of 120 pieces of coloured material and matches them against the patient's skin to see which ones lift shadows on the face. They can then wear these colours in bandanas or clothing to make them look less poorly.

"When patients come back in for another round of treatment you can tell they've had their colours matched.

"They walk through the door and look brighter and fresher.

"It's brilliant – I'm very privileged. When they tell me they feel a million dollars that means everything to me. A little cuddle, a hold or a nice few words; I feel really lucky I can give back like I am.

"I wish I could do it all the time!"

To learn more about breast cancer, visit http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/about-cancer/breast-cancer.