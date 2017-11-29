The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers can breathe a sigh of relief after two carriageways on the A38 have re-opened following an 11-hour closure.

The main carriageways of the A38 northbound and southbound were closed at 10.30pm on Tuesday, November 28 and only reopened at 9.15 this morning after a late night collision involving two lorries and a car.

There were diversions in place on the A38 northbound and the A38 southbound and the road has been closed since 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

The multi vehicle accident also affected traffic on the A38 Northbound at A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) and a diversion was put in place over the Toyota Island.

Drivers using the A38 southbound which was also closed, were being encouraged to follow the black diamond symbol, leave the A38 and join the A516 southbound towards Hilton, before joining A50 eastbound then re-joining the A38.

The closures caused chaos for early morning commuters and while the roads have now reopened, drivers are still being warned of major delays.

Barrier repairs and the clean up has now been completed on the northbound carriageway at the A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island).

There is still congestion to A5121 (Clay Mills) and on A5121 Derby Road to Meadow Lane and Hillfield Lane.

Across the way on the southbound carriageway the accident and debris has also been cleared.

The stretch between A516 and A50 J4 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) is now open.

Shocking images showing the aftermath of the serious crash, which amazingly saw the drivers escape with only minor injuries, have been released by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.