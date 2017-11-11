The video will start in 8 Cancel

A worldwide logistics company has taken the first steps towards setting up home on the Burton Gateway industrial site - dubbed as one of the largest warehouse developments in the Midlands.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, global logistics firm, will become the first tenant at Burton Gateway, a new commercial business park, off the A38, near Branston, which will comprise one million sq ft of industrial and distribution space.

Now, the firm has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for consent to display externally illuminated signs on north east and south west elevations of the building.

Should the plans be approved, it will allow consent to last until 2022. The logo is proposed to measure 4.85 metres by 10.67 metres.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has taken a 10-year lease at the 87,716 sq ft unit, known as BG87. Previously a 280-acre wasteland site, developer St Modwen made it a key location for commercial and residential development, having worked with the local authority and key stakeholders.

Burton Gateway is part of St Modwen's growing focus on the development of industrial and logistics sites in areas of high demand across the UK.

Ian Romano, development director at St Modwen, previously said the letting to Hellman Worldwide Logistics at Burton Gateway demonstrates the ongoing demand for logistics and distribution space in the Midlands area.

The latest application will be shortly followed by further planning proposals for four more industrial units ranging from 25,000 sq ft up to 110,000 sq ft, which will be available from autumn 2018.

The warehouse at Burton Gateway will be the second brand new warehouse for the UK contract logistics division of Hellman Worldwide Logistics within the last two years and gives Hellmann the capacity to continue this rapid growth in the UK contract logistics market.

All you need to know about Hellmann

Hellmann was founded by Carl Heinrich Hellmann starting out as a one-man business delivering goods by horse-drawn cart. in 1871.

In 1925 the firm becomes one of the first companies to successfully replace its horse-drawn fleet with coal-powered trucks in Germany.

By 1935 in an innovation in efficient transport management, Hellmann launches a large scale consolidated freight terminal with 60 employees.

Until 1961 horse-drawn carts were also in use by the firm . "Lisa" was the last horse at Hellmann, to pull a cart.

by 1968, after more than 20 years of post-war growth and expansion across Europe, the company's shares are transferred to the fourth generation, Klaus and Jost Hellmann.

In 1976 Hellmann becomes a founding member of the parcel system service.

In 1982 Hellmann opened its first Asian office in Hong Kong, followed soon afterwards by offices in People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea and more recently in Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Japan.

In 1987 operations began in Sydney, Australia, followed one year later by an office opening in New Zealand.

In 1996 Hellmann celebrates its 125th anniversary with a global network of 341 branches in 134 countries.

Since being set up the firm has been growing continuously on a national, as well as on a global scale, generating a worldwide network of owned branches.

