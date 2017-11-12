Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Learner drivers in Burton have completed their leg of a nationwide drive to raise money for Children in Need.

The Big Learner Relay, which is now in its fourth year, came to the town and saw drivers from a number of different driving schools in Burton and South Derbyshire.

The scheme has raised more than £250,000 for the charity in three years, and organisers are hoping that this year will see even more donations.

Students from ProTeach Driving School, in Foston Avenue, were among many, were chosen to take part in the event, which saw learner drivers take the wheel to drive in a car equipped with a special advertising top box around the country. An advertising top box is the sign commonly seen on the top of driving instructors cars with all their details on it.

The cars involved in the relay were decorated with multi-coloured spots as a tribute to the famous charity mascot, Pudsey Bear. Each spot was sponsored by a business in the area, with all the money going to charity.

Instructors and students from Burton left from the Pirelli Stadium at 8am on Wednesday, November 8, and drove to Pride Park in Derby, where the next batch of drivers were waiting ready to take over.

Hundreds of learners and their instructors have already taken part in the relay, which started in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, November 1.

Head of ProTeach, Matt Lawler, joined one of his students in the lead car, making him responsible for making sure the relay ran without a break in the chain.

The grand finale will be a drive through the lions' enclosure at Knowsley Safari Park in Liverpool on Friday, November 17 - the same day as the charity's main TV fund-raising event, which will be broadcast live on BBC1.