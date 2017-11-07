Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lorry drivers have been in court after exceeding the weight limit driving vehicles over South Derbyshire bridges. They are the latest criminals to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Large goods vehicle

A lorry driver was caught exceeding the weight limit. Richard Ashworth, 52, of Station Road, Mickleover, was found guilty of driving a large goods vehicle over the Buckford Lane bridge, in Findern, on April 10, exceeding the three tonne weight limit. He has been fined £220 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Heavy vehicle

A lorry driver admitted exceeding the weight limit. Dariusz Rozwadowski, 49, of Boode Croft, Stockbridge Village, Liverpool, admitted driving a large goods vehicle over Swarkestone Bridge, on May 12, exceeding the 7.5 tonne weight limit. He has been fined £52 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Light weight bridge

A lorry driver was caught exceeding the weight limit. Keith Walker, 53, Chesterfield Road, Beeley, Matlock, was found guilty of driving a large goods vehicle over the Buckford Lane bridge, in Findern, on May 3, exceeding the three tonne weight limit. He has been fined £140 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Heavy lorries

A lorry driver was caught exceeding the weight limit. James Stocks, 46, of Glaston Road, Uppingham, Rutland, has been found guilty of driving a large goods vehicle over Swarkestone Bridge, on May 15, exceeding the 7.5 tonne weight limit. He has been fined £220 and ordered to pay £115 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Man harassment

A man was caught harassing a woman. Avtar Singh, 48, of Bridge Street, Castle Gresley, was found guilty of intending to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Bridge Street, Castle Gresley, on May 4. He has been fined £210 and ordered to pay £620 court costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

Assaulting a woman

A man has admitted assaulting a woman. Igors Zalivskis, 43, of King Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on August 30. He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work, and ordered to keep away from his victim by way of a two-year restraining order. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 court costs.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk