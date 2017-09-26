A Burton organisation has helped more than 100 children get ready for the new school term. The Love Inspire Foundation had a pop up shop in The Octagon shopping centre during the school summer holidays and volunteers distributed free school uniforms to 135 children in the area.

The charity was set up in 2015 to relieve and prevent poverty, and founder Monica Dunbar said she was inundated with daily requests from families struggling to meet the costs of school uniform.

Feedback from families suggested that school uniforms for older children, especially where logos are compulsory, has meant that they could not be bought from mainstream supermarkets. Mrs Dunbar said that the average spend per child was £130 including shoes and PE kit.

She said: "Three times as many parents are coming to us for help with their children's school uniforms since the Love Inspire Foundation was set up two years ago. As part of our preventing poverty remit we will now endeavour to work with Staffordshire County Council, school uniform suppliers, schools and the Credit Union.

"We hope this will enable families to have the option of purchasing uniforms via saving schemes or accessing support through charities which offer financial assistance locally, such as a consolidated charity."

Mrs Dunbar said the Love Inspire Foundation will continue to offer the school uniform service for as long as it is required and would like to thank Specsavers, Sainsbury's Local at Derby Turn, and all who gifted uniforms for their support in ensuring that children were able to return to school with adequate uniform.



More information on the Love Inspire Foundation is available at www.loveinspirefoundation.org

